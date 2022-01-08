Rumors: Embiid Hasn't 'Pressured' Morey to Trade Ben Simmons

Skip to main content
Rumors: Joel Embiid Hasn't 'Pressured' Morey to Trade Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers are 37 games into the 2021-2022 NBA season, and they have yet to find the finish line of the Ben Simmons saga. Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey claimed early on in the process that it could take a while before the situation was resolved. And it turns out he's telling the truth.

Back in the summertime, Ben Simmons requested a trade from the Sixers. After fielding calls for a while, the 76ers made one thing clear; they aren't trading Simmons for pennies on the dollar just for the sake of getting a deal done.

By the time training camp was approaching, the Sixers had preferred to keep Simmons on board as there weren't any deals they desired. However, the feeling wasn't mutual. After a meeting between Simmons and Sixers officials, the three-time All-Star reiterated his desire to be traded and made it clear he'd hold out until he gets one.

While Simmons eventually showed face in Philadelphia, he's barely a participant in team practice sessions and hasn't suited up on game night. As he's been ruled out for 38-straight games due to "personal reasons," Simmons hasn't shown any signs of changing his mind.

As the Sixers have had a roller coaster of a season, many believed it would only be a matter of time before the team's top player, Joel Embiid, attempts to force Morey's hand to make a move. According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, that hasn't happened quite yet.

"Embiid has not put any added pressure on the [front office] to get a deal done," Dumas reports. "He just wants a guy who will embrace Philly and has a desire to be there," he concluded.

As Embiid expressed frustration in the Simmons situation early on since the young guard's presence was a distraction as he truly didn't want to be there, it's no surprise Embiid just wants the team to acquire a player who will embrace joining the team.

Right now, the Sixers are still hopeful Simmons returns to the court and changes his mind. While they remain open for business, Simmons' price tag remains hefty as Morey wants to ensure he gets a significant return for the three-time All-Star.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

