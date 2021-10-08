Sixers Rumors: Brogdon, McCollum Swap for Simmons Hasn't Gained Traction

The Philadelphia 76ers have made it clear they want Ben Simmons to report to the team for the 2021-2022 NBA season. Simmons, who requested a trade during the NBA Combine phase of the offseason, remains intent on continuing his holdout as he's described as "mentally checked out" on Philadelphia and the Sixers.

Despite wanting the 25-year-old three-time All-Star to return to the team, the 76ers are willing to dish out their disgruntled star for the right price. However, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has his sights set high -- and no team has yet to truly meet his demands.

When the offseason began, it seemed the Sixers were gunning for surefire stars in Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal. Unfortunately for the Sixers, both stars have decided to give their current organizations another shot.

That left the Sixers in a situation to try and take on a borderline All-Star while also receiving multiple first-round picks. Many have suggested Philly could land Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers or CJ McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers. However, while Shams Charania of The Athletic makes it clear those two could "entice" the Sixers -- neither have gained traction in trade talks.

"The Trail Blazers and Pacers have lead guards in CJ McCollum and Malcolm Brogdon, who could entice the 76ers in a potential package, but neither has gained traction for Philadelphia. The 76ers, I'm told, asked the Trail Blazers for three first-round picks, and three draft swaps as part of a potential package but Portland rejected that proposal."

Knowing Simmons remains firm on his decision not to play for Philly again, teams have leverage in trade talks with the Sixers. Therefore, they are attempting to get Simmons for less than what he's worth as it's clear the Sixers can't lure the star guard back into their building for the time being.

But Daryl Morey isn't quite ready to wash his hands of the Simmons saga. As the 76ers hold leverage over Simmons since he has several years left on his contract extension, which he signed in 2019, the Sixers don't feel the pressure to trade him away for pennies on the dollar.

Either they will keep Simmons on board in hopes that he bleeds enough money to force him to come back to town, or the 76ers will wait for a team to get off to a slow start and make an intriguing offer to land the three-time All-Star.

