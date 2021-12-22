Sixers Rumors: Pelicans Discussed Possible Ben Simmons Trade?

Ever since the 2021 NBA offseason, a few teams have consistently been linked to a potential trade with the Philadelphia 76ers involving Ben Simmons.

Organizations such as the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Sacramento Kings have been in the discussion as early as the summer, and they reportedly remain in the mix in December.

However, as the 2021-2022 NBA season progresses, a few new names are entering the talks. Recently, the New Orleans Pelicans became one of the latest teams to be linked to the Simmons saga.

Pelicans Considering a Simmons Deal?

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Pelicans have discussed a possible trade to acquire Philadelphia's disgruntled three-time All-Star, Ben Simmons.

That shouldn't come as a shock considering the Pelicans have been off to a rough 10-21 start the season. Lately, the Sixers have been linked to hypothetical trades for New Orleans' top scorer Brandon Ingram, but per Scott's intel, there haven't been any Ingram-Simmons swap discussions at this time.

"I heard the Pelicans discussed trading future first-round picks and pick swaps with the 76ers for Ben Simmons, league sources told HoopsHype. Brandon Ingram was not involved in the talks, I’m told, at least as of now. With Zion Williamson’s latest injury setback, it’s unclear how that could move the needle for the Pelicans in their efforts to land Simmons."

What're the Chances?

Throughout the entire Simmons saga, Daryl Morey and the Sixers have made two things very clear.

Philadelphia won't be trading Simmons away for the sake of getting a deal done and washing their hands of the situation. The Sixers want an All-Star caliber player that can help make a notable impact now rather than take on a package best suited for rebuilding teams.

Dishing out Simmons for a package of additional picks and pick swaps does nothing to boost Philadelphia's championship odds this year. While Philadelphia could technically acquire several picks and flip them for a player from another team, that's a gamble the Sixers probably aren't willing to take at this time.

If the Pelicans make Ingram available, then it would be a good starting point for serious trade talks between New Orleans and Philly. But if the 24-year-old standout isn't an option for the Sixers, the Pelicans probably wouldn't get very far in the Simmons sweepstakes right about now.

