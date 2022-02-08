Sixers Rumors: People Have 'Pushed' Simmons to Return if Plan Fails

Ben Simmons told the Philadelphia 76ers back in June that he wanted to be traded. After spending the next couple of months fielding offers, the Sixers realized that what they would want in return for Simmons simply isn't there.

The Sixers made a pitch to Simmons over the summer in an attempt to convince him to stay. But the damage was already done. And Ben Simmons made it clear that if he isn't traded -- he'll sit out for the entire 2021-2022 NBA season.

Simmons hasn't been bluffing. Not only did he skip training camp and the preseason, but he has yet to join his teammates on the court this season. After the Sixers wrapped up their game against the Chicago Bulls on Sunday night, that marked the 53rd matchup that Simmons missed this year due to personal reasons.

With the trade deadline just a few days away, there is a strong chance that Simmons remains a member of the Sixers for the rest of the 2021-2022 NBA season. According to a report from ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Simmons will remain committed to his holdout if his wishes to get traded aren't granted at the end of the week.

However, there are people around Simmons that are pushing for a different outcome, according to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

Could Simmons Return Soon?

"Numerous figures affiliated with Simmons’ representation insist he’ll never dress for the franchise again, but there are people around Simmons who have recently pushed for the All-Star to retake the floor if he’s not dealt, sources said."

The Sixers haven't been desperate without Simmons, but the team hasn't shied away from expressing their belief that they are much better with Simmons on the court rather than without him.

The public messages from people like Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers, and Daryl Morey weren't enough to convince Simmons to return to the court on game night. Perhaps, an extra push from people close to him could help Simmons change his mind.

