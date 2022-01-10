Sixers Rumors: Philly Prefers Haliburton Over Fox?

Despite getting off to a 16-25 start to the 2021-2022 NBA season, the Sacramento Kings believe they can still make a run for the playoffs. However, they understand that they'll have to tweak the roster to make it happen.

Over the offseason, the Kings were already open for business. As they wanted to trade Buddy Hield and Marvin Bagley, Sacramento was working the phones. And as they had an interest in Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons, Daryl Morey and the Kings reportedly had trade discussions.

But those trade talks were short-lived when the Sixers realized that both of Sacramento's top prospects, De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton, were labeled as untouchable by the Kings' front office.

That's been the case for a while, but Sam Amick of The Athletic reported earlier this week that the Kings are more open to dealing one or the other if there is a blockbuster trade available to them.

Amick also reports that Simmons is still a target for the Kings. But are Fox or Haliburton targets for the Sixers?

Where is the Interest?

The Sixers reportedly have a list of 25-30 players they would swap for Ben Simmons. Considering the Sixers and the Kings aren't deep in trade discussions right about now, it seems neither Fox nor Haliburton are on that list.

Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice all but confirmed that much.

"Sacramento is now reportedly open to making De'Aaron Fox and/or Tyrese Haliburton available in the right deals," Neubeck wrote earlier this week. "And those aren't equal propositions for Philadelphia."

Following Fox's 2020-2021 run, the Sixers might've considered the former fifth-overall pick a possible target for a Simmons swap as he was coming off of a season where he averaged 25 points and seven assists.

Time didn't treat Fox's trade value well, though. Fox's numbers have dipped through his first 37 games of the 2021-2022 season. He went from averaging 25 points to just 21. His assist numbers are down to five instead of seven, and his three-point percentage went from 32 to 25.

Considering Fox's numbers have gone down and Tyrese Maxey has emerged as a legitimate starting point guard on the Sixers this year, it seems Philly isn't as intrigued with the Sacramento guard as they might have been before the season started.

"In all likelihood, sources say, a deal involving Fox would almost certainly have to be a three-team deal, moving Fox to another party in order to get what the Sixers think they need," Neubeck explained. "While the Sixers like Haliburton and feel good about his potential fit, the sense is he's not at the level they're after for a primary piece in return for Simmons, that the Iowa State product would need to be one part in a more extravagant return."

The chances of the Sixers swapping Simmons, a three-time All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year runner-up, for a second-year non-All-Star, was always slim. That's not to take anything away from Haliburton, who would be a great fit in Philly.

But the Sixers have made it clear from the jump that they highly value Simmons and aren't willing to lower their asking price for the sake of parting ways with him. So, unless the Kings are ready to meet Philadelphia's expensive cost with a package including Haliburton and more, Simmons might not be Sacrmanento-bound anytime soon.

