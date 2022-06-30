Sixers Rumors: Tobias Harris Being Shopped Around Ahead of Free Agency

Considering Tobias Harris has been traded a handful of times throughout his NBA career, the veteran forward is certainly no stranger to dealing with hearing his name pop up in trade rumors.

While it’s been a common trend throughout Harris’ time in the league, it hasn’t gotten much easier for the veteran forward — especially since he’s been a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Harris admitted that hearing his name in trade rumors this past season frustrated him. As the Sixers were looking to improve the roster by getting rid of the disgruntled three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, who refused to play, Philly was included in many rumors, and Harris was thrown into the mix every now and then.

The Sixers managed to trade Simmons for their desired target James Harden, but they never actually got close to striking a deal that included Harris. While Harris remains under contract and on the Sixers’ roster, it doesn’t mean he’s guaranteed to suit up for them next season.

As the opening of free agency approaches, the Sixers are looking to shake up their roster in hopes of creating a championship-caliber team. With the priority being building around Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey, Harris doesn’t necessarily fit the untouchable category.

And according to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, Harris is a popular name in the trade market as free agency nears.

“I don’t think Philly will be done,” said Windhorst. “We are hearing a lot about Tobias Harris in the trade market, so even after Philly looks at addressing some holes in free agency that this new contract from Harden opens, it wouldn’t surprise me if they look to do more work on their roster to build more around Harden and Embiid.”

The Sixers are expected to make some key moves this week, beginning with James Harden. After the ten-time All-Star declined his player option on Wednesday night, the veteran is expected to sign a multi-year deal with the 76ers when free agency begins.

As for new additions, the Sixers have been consistently linked to P.J. Tucker. After the former Miami Heat veteran declined his player option, Tucker was reportedly an immediate target for the 76ers not too long after Joel Embiid praised the veteran following Philly’s second-round series loss against Miami.

While the Sixers aren’t expected to trade away Harris for the sake of getting his contract off the books, it seems they will continue to look for deals that help them improve other areas of the roster.

