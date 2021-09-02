Sixers Rumors: Warriors Never Had Serious Talks for Ben Simmons

Just when things looked like they were taking a momentary pause on the Ben Simmons front, new information poured out in a frenzy. The former number one pick formally requested out of Philly and informed the team he has no intentions of reporting to training camp.

Along with requesting a trade, Simmons also gave a shortlist of landing spots. Reports stated that the 25-year-old would like to be sent to one of the California teams.

During this offseason-long saga, two California teams have popped up in rumors. Those being the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors. Based on recent reports, it appears the Warriors were not as serious a pursuer as it may have seemed.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Thursday that there has never been a 'realistic' offer on the table for Simmons from Golden State. "Talks can't be considered dead because they've never even really been alive," Slater wrote.

Now that their core is healthy again, the Warriors are looking to insert themselves back in the title picture. Reports came out all offseason of them trying to package their young assets in exchange for a win-now player. This minimal poking around of Simmons looks to be a front office simply doing their due diligence.

Simmons' fit in Golden State was always questionable. Due to him and Draymond Green being so similar, it is unlikely the two could successfully co-exist on the floor. A team like the Warriors was never going to pool their assets on something that wasn't a sure thing.

Heading out west might be Simmons' preference, but it does not look realistic as of now. Between the Warriors not being interested and the Kings unwilling to part with any of their high-caliber players, it is doubtful the Sixers give in to his preference.

It's clear that Simmons' days as a member of the Sixers are numbered, but there is still no telling how this all ends.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.