Sixers Select Filip Petrusev in 2021 NBA Draft

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.COM
Search
Sixers Select Former Gonzaga Big Man Filip Petrusev in 2021 NBA Draft

Sixers Select Former Gonzaga Big Man Filip Petrusev in 2021 NBA Draft

Author:
Publish date:

The Philadelphia 76ers have selected Serbian big man Filip Petrusev with the 50th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Many didn't expect the Sixers to make too many selections in the weeks leading up to Thursday night's draft. In fact, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has built up a reputation of selling picks in the past, which led everybody to believe he might sell picks in packages for veteran players.

But Morey and the Sixers went a different direction. On Thursday morning, the Sixers possessed two draft picks at 28 and 50th overall. By sending cash considerations to the New Orleans Pelicans, Morey and the Sixers acquired the 53rd pick in the draft.

A source familiar with the trade mentioned that the additional second-round pick offered the Sixers flexibility in Thursday's draft. With the extra selection, the Sixers hoped to either trade up or perhaps move the pick for a veteran. Or, they could surprisingly add another young prospect.

Neither of the first two picks would get moved. Instead, the Sixers waited patiently to get on the clock at 28 and eventually selected Jaden Springer of Tennessee University. Then, when they got on the clock at pick 50, Philly brought in the Serbian big man, Filip Petrusev.

Petrusev, a six-foot-eleven-inch power forward/center, moved to the United States in 2016 to play high school ball in Connecticut. A year later, he transferred to the highly popular Montverde Academy in Florida as he was highly sought out for hoops.

Gaining popularity as a four-star recruit, Petrusev earned himself interest from Gonzaga, where he eventually attended for two seasons beginning in 2018. With the Bulldogs, Petrusev averaged 12 points per game and 7.9 rebounds per game in 65 matchups. He was named Second-team All-American in his second season.

Following a two-year stint at Gonzaga, Petrusev went and signed his first professional contract with Mega Soccerbet of the Basketball League of Serbia as the 2020-2021 NCAA season had uncertainty behind it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following his lone season playing professional hoops in Serbia, Petrusiv declared for the NBA Draft. Now, he's a member of the Sixers.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_14121501_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Select Filip Petrusev in 2021 NBA Draft

USATSI_15713814_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Select Tennessee's Jaden Springer in 2021 NBA Draft

USATSI_14485354_168388689_lowres
News

Simmons Appears Unfazed by Possible Trade During NBA Draft

USATSI_16066184_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal Has No Desire to Leave Wizards

USATSI_13763801_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Rumors: Philly's Front Office in no Rush to Deal Ben Simmons

USATSI_16088099_168388689_lowres
News

Former Sixers Draft Pick Landry Shamet Traded From Nets to Suns

USATSI_15614785_168388689_lowres
News

NBA Rumors: Wizards in Talks to Trade Russell Westbrook to Lakers

USATSI_16032347_168388689_lowres
News

Report: Lakers Gaining Most Traction Potential Hield Trade