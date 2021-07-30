Sixers Select Tennessee's Jaden Springer in 2021 NBA Draft

The Philadelphia 76ers have drafted Tennessee guard Jaden Springer with the 28th overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Heading into the draft on Thursday night, the Sixers were rumored to be fielding calls as teams were interested in acquiring the 28th overall pick from them.

Considering Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is known to sell first-round picks, many expected the 76ers to use the first-round pick to potentially land a veteran player who could crack Philly's rotation right away.

However, that doesn't seem to be the case. Barring any changes, the Sixers will welcome the former Tennesse Volunteers' guard Jaden Springer. According to Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice, the Sixers intend to keep Springer on board.

Springer, an 18-year-old Charlotte, North Carolina-born prospect, was a five-star recruit coming out of IMG Academy in Florida. After receiving offers from several notable schools, the young guard decided to attend Tennessee.

During his freshman year with the Volunteers, Springer appeared in 25 games. 15 of which, he started in. Averaging roughly 25 minutes per game, Springer put up 12.5 points per game on the court while shooting 47-percent from the field and knocking down roughly 44-percent of his three-point shots.

It's no secret the Sixers could use more three-point shooters, which is a reliable quality Springer brings to the table. In addition to offensive contributions, he's also a solid on-ball defender, which is another key quality the Sixers tend to look for in their young prospects.

