Sixers Send Two Players to G League, Recall Jaden Springer

The Philadelphia 76ers made a couple of roster moves after returning home from Brooklyn on Friday afternoon. Following their unfortunate loss to the Brooklyn Nets after falling short to the Miami Heat the previous night, the Sixers sent two of their young players down to the NBA G League to join the Delaware Blue Coats.

Paul Reed, who won the NBA G League MVP and Rookie of the Year awards last season, will head back down to the Blue Coats after getting recalled to the Sixers earlier this week. In addition to Reed, Sixers rookie Charles Bassey will also join the developmental squad as well.

For Bassey, this will be his first go-round with the Blue Coats. Ever since getting drafted by the 76ers in the second round of the 2021 NBA draft, Bassey has mostly spent time around the main roster.

But as the Sixers have two healthy bigs currently in Joel Embiid and Andre Drummond, Bassey's unlikely to garner minutes on the regular. So, like the Sixers have done with Paul Reed last season and this season, they'll allow Bassey to pick up some playing time to work on his development in the G League.

The Blue Coats are set to continue their schedule on Friday night with a matchup against the Westchester Knicks. They'll tip off at 7:00 PM EST.

Springer Gets Called Up

As the Sixers send two prospects to the NBA G League, they'll recall one of the Blue Coats members to the main roster as well. Philadelphia's 2021 first-round pick Jaden Springer has been recalled to the Sixers, according to a team official.

Springer hasn't seen the court for the Sixers outside of the two minutes he spent on the court during Philly's first outing of the year against the New Orleans Pelicans. While getting recalled won't guarantee he'll earn playing time moving forward, Springer will be an additional body for the Sixers' backcourt for the time being, once he's officially cleared after suffering a concussion.

