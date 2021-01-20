Seth Curry Cleared For Action vs. Celtics on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers veteran sharpshooter Seth Curry got off to a hot start this season. Curry averaged 30 minutes on the court in eight games and was collecting a career-high of 17 points-per-game while shooting phenomenally from three as he knocked down just under 60-percent of his shots from beyond-the-arc.

Unfortunately, his fantastic start to the season was derailed two weeks ago due to several setbacks. First, Curry was dealing with ankle soreness after rolling it in a matchup against the Washington Wizards at home.

Although his ankle injury didn't seem serious, the soreness was enough to keep him out of the following game against the Brooklyn Nets on the very next night. As Curry was in attendance for the Sixers versus Nets matchup, the veteran guard sat on the team's bench for the first quarter before being removed.

As it turned out, Curry also returned a positive COVID-19 test. At that point, it was clear the 76ers were going to be without Curry for a while. For the last six games, Curry hasn't been with the team. Finally, on Tuesday afternoon, the veteran guard returned to the Sixers' practice facility as he was cleared to get back in the building.

However, it wasn't clear if Curry was going to return on Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics or not, though. While he did return to Camden, New Jersey, it was revealed that Curry did not participate in the team's practice session on Tuesday.

Hours later, the Sixers released an injury report, which did not include Curry on it. At this point, the 30-year-old guard is cleared for action and is expected to make his return against the Celtics on Wednesday night.

Whether he will have a minutes restriction or not is unknown, but having Curry back on the court at any capacity is bound the make life easier for the Sixers as they missed his consistent shooting and the spacing he creates on the floor.

