Seth Curry Could Return vs. Mavericks on Friday

Will Seth Curry be on the floor to face his former team, the Dallas Mavericks, on Friday night? It depends on how the Philadelphia 76ers veteran feels closer to game time.

Over the last couple of weeks, Curry has been dealing with some minor setbacks. While it's a positive sign he hasn't suffered any significant injuries, the veteran sharpshooter has struggled to stay on the floor.

After rolling his ankle a few weeks ago, Curry felt the aftereffects while playing through soreness for a handful of games.

However, it was only a matter of time before Curry couldn't join his teammates out on the court. Leading up to the January 21 home matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers, Curry was questionable due to ankle soreness.

A couple of hours before tip-off, Doc Rivers mentioned that Curry was officially a game-time decision. Roughly a half-hour before the game started, the Sixers ruled Curry out. That became a trend for the next few games.

With matchups against the San Antonio Spurs, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Los Angeles Lakers, Curry was ruled out in advance. He returned on January 29 for the matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

He spent 32 minutes on the court against the Kings and then played for 40 minutes against the Memphis Grizzlies a couple of nights later. However, it was apparent going into the Memphis matchup that Curry was dealing with another minor issue as he was added to the injury report due to back stiffness.

While Doc Rivers mentioned that Curry wouldn't see a minutes restriction on Monday due to his back, the stiffness eventually turned into spasms and forced Curry to sit for the fifth time in seven games against the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Curry could make his return to the floor on Friday in Dallas as he was upgraded to questionable, but that's not a guarantee. Judging based on how everything has gone lately for Curry, the veteran guard will likely be a game-time decision on Friday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.