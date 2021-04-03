NewsSI.COM
Search
Sixers' Seth Curry Looks Forward to Getting Joel Embiid Back Soon

Sixers' Seth Curry Looks Forward to Getting Joel Embiid Back Soon

Seth Curry is excited for Joel Embiid's return.
Author:
Publish date:
Seth Curry is excited for Joel Embiid's return.

The Philadelphia 76ers have fared well without Joel Embiid lately. As they've won seven of their last ten games without the four-time All-Star, the Sixers feel good about their recent progress while missing an MVP-caliber player.

But just because they did a solid job without him doesn't mean they aren't itching to get him back. Ever since Embiid went down with a knee injury a few weeks ago against the Washington Wizards, the Sixers have been impatiently counting down the days for his return.

While Embiid isn't guaranteed to return on any specific date, a team source mentioned that the Sixers expect Embiid to return this weekend. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Sixers anticipate Embiid's return will come on Saturday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As of Friday night, Embiid's status for Saturday has been questionable. While many expect the big man to return on Saturday, the team can't confirm nor deny that just yet. Regardless of when Embiid returns, Sixers starting guard Seth Curry is surely excited to get the All-Star center back in the lineup with him so they can continue to grow their chemistry before playoffs.

"I'm looking forward to it," Curry said on Saturday afternoon. "Whenever he's on the floor, he makes the game easier for everyone with his presence on both ends of the floor. As soon as we get him back on the court and get him readjusted, it's a different element playing with him. So, hopefully, we can pick it back up quickly, and everybody can stay healthy before the home stretch."

The Sixers and the Timberwolves are set to tip-off at 8 pm on Saturday. Whether Embiid's return comes on Saturday or Sunday currently remains in question. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

USATSI_15319363_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Seth Curry Looks Forward to Getting Joel Embiid Back Soon

USATSI_13742724_168388689_lowres
News

Ignas Brazdeikis Describes Positive First Impressions of Sixers

USATSI_15456713_168388689_lowres (1)
News

George Hill Won't Make Sixers Debut vs. Timberwolves

USATSI_15461233_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Joel Embiid Upgraded to Questionable vs. Timberwolves

USATSI_15694799_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers' Dwight Howard Sees Positives in Joel Embiid's Time Off

USATSI_15649664_168388689_lowres
News

Pistons' Wayne Ellington Listed as Possible Buyout Option for Sixers

USATSI_15808415_168388689_lowres
News

Dwight Howard Says It's 'Lights Out' When Joel Embiid Returns

USATSI_14734097_168388689_lowres
News

Former Sixers Center Norvel Pelle Lands With Knicks