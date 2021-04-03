Seth Curry Looks Forward to Getting Joel Embiid Back Soon

The Philadelphia 76ers have fared well without Joel Embiid lately. As they've won seven of their last ten games without the four-time All-Star, the Sixers feel good about their recent progress while missing an MVP-caliber player.

But just because they did a solid job without him doesn't mean they aren't itching to get him back. Ever since Embiid went down with a knee injury a few weeks ago against the Washington Wizards, the Sixers have been impatiently counting down the days for his return.

While Embiid isn't guaranteed to return on any specific date, a team source mentioned that the Sixers expect Embiid to return this weekend. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Sixers anticipate Embiid's return will come on Saturday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

As of Friday night, Embiid's status for Saturday has been questionable. While many expect the big man to return on Saturday, the team can't confirm nor deny that just yet. Regardless of when Embiid returns, Sixers starting guard Seth Curry is surely excited to get the All-Star center back in the lineup with him so they can continue to grow their chemistry before playoffs.

"I'm looking forward to it," Curry said on Saturday afternoon. "Whenever he's on the floor, he makes the game easier for everyone with his presence on both ends of the floor. As soon as we get him back on the court and get him readjusted, it's a different element playing with him. So, hopefully, we can pick it back up quickly, and everybody can stay healthy before the home stretch."

The Sixers and the Timberwolves are set to tip-off at 8 pm on Saturday. Whether Embiid's return comes on Saturday or Sunday currently remains in question.

