Seth Curry Says Mavericks Made a Bad Business Decision Trading Him

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry has been on quite a few teams during his seven-year career in the NBA. While he's had notable stints with the Sacramento Kings and the Portland Trail Blazers, Curry's most recent stint was with the Dallas Mavericks before joining the Sixers.

With a couple of years left on his current contract, Curry anticipated playing with the Mavs once again for the 2020-2021 NBA season. But while he was on vacation during the 2020 NBA Draft, Curry found out he would no longer play for Dallas.

Instead, the Mavericks dealt the veteran sharpshooter to the Sixers in exchange for Josh Richardson and a second-round pick. On Thursday, Curry matched up against his former team for the first time since getting dealt in November.

While he doesn't believe he had any added motivation on Thursday, the veteran guard did make it clear that he believes his team made a mistake getting rid of him. "Never nothing personal. I got a lot of respect for a lot of those guys over there," Curry said after the game. "I just think they made a bad business decision, but it happens all the time. It is what it is. Just another night to get a win and play well as a team."

On Thursday, Curry knocked down six of his nine attempted field goals for 15 points. In addition to his scoring, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned after the game that Curry played one of his best defensive games as well. Thanks to the veteran's contributions, the Sixers came out on top with a 111-97 win over the Mavericks.

Curry might've played it off cool after the victory, but the veteran sharpshooter surely got sweet revenge on his former team on Thursday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_