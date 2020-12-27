Seth Curry Set to Play vs. Cavaliers After 'Jamming' up his Shoulder

Ever since the second half of the Philadelphia 76ers' season-opener last Wednesday, Sixers guard Seth Curry has stepped his game up and contributed a ton on offense. In the first matchup, Curry totaled for 13 points in 32 minutes on the floor.

After a strong second-half showing, Curry's stellar play carried over well into the 76ers' second game of the regular season against the New York Knicks on Saturday night. After getting into the game for just under 30 minutes, Curry knocked down six of his eight field-goal attempts, draining 75-percent from three for 17 total points.

Unfortunately, the veteran guard got a little banged up during the second half against the Knicks. Although Curry never had an official diagnosis for what he was dealing with, he was spotted icing his shoulder over by the Sixers' bench during the game.

Following the matchup on Saturday night, Curry played his injury down to the media during a postgame Zoom press conference. "I just jammed it up," Curry said late on Saturday night. "I'm just a little sore, but I think I'm fine."

The good news is, it turns out Curry is indeed fine. As the Sixers are set to participate in the second matchup of a back to back schedule on Sunday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Curry was not listed on the Sixers' injury report.

Whether he will have any limitations or not remains unknown, but based on his reaction to the setback on Saturday night, it seems Curry should be fine and good to go in the Sixers' second road matchup of the year.

