Sixers' Seth Curry Reportedly Tests Positive for COVID-19

Shortly after the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their game against the Brooklyn Nets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that a member of the Sixers returned a positive COVID-19 test on Thursday night.

As it turns out, Sixers starting guard Seth Curry tested positive, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Curry, who's been on a hot streak as of late, was already set to miss Thursday night's game against the Nets for non-COVID reasons.

Late in the game on Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards, Curry tweaked his ankle. Although he stayed in the game, the veteran guard was listed as questionable the following day as he dealt with ankle soreness.

Moments before Doc Rivers addressed the media for a routine pregame press conference via Zoom; the 76ers ruled Curry out for the night. Rivers didn't have much information regarding Curry's injury -- but he made it clear that the veteran's setback didn't seem serious -- and Rivers considered Curry to be 'day-to-day.'

Despite being ruled out of the matchup on Thursday, Curry was still present on the Sixers' bench at the start of the game. However, around the time the second quarter rolled around, he quietly disappeared. As it turns out, the Sixers were made aware that Curry had tested positive for COVID-19, and he had to go into self-isolation.

According to an ESPN report, the entire Sixers roster stayed the night in New York on Thursday as the team will "commence contact tracing" on Friday morning. So far, there hasn't been any information regarding the status of Philly's matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. Details will emerge as players continue to get tested.

