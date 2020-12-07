Seth Curry Praises Former Mavericks Teammate Ryan Broekhoff

This season, the Philadelphia 76ers currently employ two former members of the Dallas Mavericks. 30-year-old guard Seth Curry signed with Dallas for the first time back in 2016. After failing to re-sign for a second contract, Curry went ahead and inked a two-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, ending his time with the Mavs momentarily.

After playing in a single season with the Trail Blazers, Curry decided to opt-out of his contract in year two to hit the free agency market once again. A little over a week into the free agency period, Curry ended up inking another deal with Dallas. This time, it was a four-year contract.

At that point, Curry and veteran wing Ryan Broekhoff became teammates for the first time. Although their time as teammates in Dallas ended in February of 2020, Broekhoff left quite a positive impression on Curry. Now that they are reunited as teammates with the Sixers, Curry offered a little insight on the Australian wing.

"He's a professional, man," Curry said on Sunday following the Sixers' first training camp session. "He comes to work every day and is in early and stays late; he works on his game. Just a great teammate, first foremost, but he can shoot the ball, man. Shoot the heck out of the ball, and if he's open, you can pretty much count it."

Like Curry, Broekhoff is known to be a sharpshooter from deep. In two seasons with the Mavericks, the 30-year-old wing drained 40-percent of his threes. However, unlike Curry, Broekhoff's spot on the roster isn't guaranteed.

Last month, the Australian wing inked a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with the Sixers after they showed interest in him before taking on the bubble this past summer. As we know, Broekhoff opted-out beforehand due to concerns related to COVID-19.

This offseason, the third-year guard will have an opportunity to garner a spot on the roster once more. Regardless of whether the Sixers keep Broekhoff around or not, his ringing endorsement from Curry could lead to other opportunities elsewhere, too.

"He has a skill he brings to the table every single day," Curry continued. "You need guys like that on the team. So, to me, it's no different from what he was doing in Dallas to what he's brought over here [to Philly]."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_