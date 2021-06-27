Sixers Among Several Teams to Meet With Tre Mann

With the 2021 NBA Draft Combine taking place this week in Chicago, the Philadelphia 76ers' front office has been busy meeting with a handful of prospects to potentially bring on board when the draft takes place in July.

Count Florida Gators point guard Tre Mann as one of the notable prospects the Sixers had a meeting with while out in Chicago. Although the Houston Rockets were the only team to conduct a workout with Mann, the 20-year-old guard mentioned he expects to have more individual workouts done in the future.

Perhaps, the Sixers will be among one of those teams that will bring him in. Just last year, the Sixers drafted a point guard in Tyrese Maxey with their 21st overall pick. Considering he was the team's only other point guard last season outside of Ben Simmons, the 76ers could use one of their two picks on another this year.

Listed at six feet five inches, weighing 190-pounds, Mann expects to build on his frame throughout the pre-draft process. Although he wants to get a little stronger before heading off into the pros, the Florida Gators guard thrived in his two seasons at the NCAA level.

Last season, he started and played in 24 games for the Gators. Putting up roughly 12 shots per game, Mann averaged 46-percent from the field. Spending a little over 30 minutes on the floor per game, Mann put up 16 points per game and averaged 40-percent from deep on 4.7 attempts per game.

Since the Sixers certainly have a need for a guard who can create his own shot, Mann, who's a guard that prides himself on fitting that description, could definitely fit the bill.

“[I can bring] my ability to create for myself and create for my teammates with my ability to shoot off the dribble with range," Mann said on Thursday while at the NBA Combine in Chicago. "I know that’s what the modern-day NBA point guard is now, and I feel like I’m pretty good at that.”

Leading up to combine week, Mann was mostly projected as a late first-round, early second-round pick. Considering the Sixers will select around that range with their current pick, the Florida Gators guard could certainly be in play.

