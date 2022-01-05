Shake Milton Suffers Another Setback, Ruled Out vs. Magic

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton has had to deal with some tough obstacles as of late. In mid-December, the young veteran was one of several Sixers to be entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol as he tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Milton missed the next four games for the Sixers. On December 30, Milton was cleared for action and returned to the Sixers' lineup in their matchup against the Brooklyn Nets.

Although the Sixers defeated the Nets by eight points, Milton struggled in his first game back as he shot 0-6 from the field in the 11 minutes he spent on the court.

The following game, Milton checked in for 20 minutes during Philly's home game against the Houston Rockets. While Monday's matchup was a good opportunity for Milton to get his rhythm back, he not only struggled -- but he also suffered another setback late in the game.

Milton's Latest Setback

After taking a hard fall, Milton injured his back. He left the game and wouldn't return after shooting just 2-7 from the field and scoring five points in 20 minutes.

Shortly after the Sixers concluded Monday night's game with a win over the Rockets, a team official confirmed that Milton's absence for the remainder of the game was due to the fact he suffered a back contusion.

While the severity of Milton's newest setback was unclear initially, it will keep him off the court for the time being.

On Wednesday, the Sixers will pay a visit to the Orlando Magic. Unfortunately, Shake Milton has been ruled out in advance as he recovers from his contusion.

Whether he'll miss an extended period of time or not is unclear, but the Sixers guard becomes one of several players that will miss the action on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.