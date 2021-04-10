Report: Sixers Sign Anthony Tolliver to a 10-Day Contract

The Philadelphia 76ers won't go without making any further signings after all. On Saturday morning, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Sixers would be signing veteran forward Anthony Tolliver to a 10-day contract.

Tolliver, who hasn't seen the court since the 2019-2020 season, will join the Sixers at some point next week. The 35-year-old veteran forward played in 55 total games last season. He started the season off with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he averaged 16 minutes on the court, accounting for 3.9 points per game and shooting 33-percent from beyond the arc.

After a stint in Portland, Tolliver then made his way over to the Sacramento Kings via trade. Coming off the bench for nine games, Tolliver averaged just nine minutes of playing time. Following his short-lived stint in Sacramento, the veteran forward then joined the Memphis Grizzlies on a 10-day contract.

With the Grizzlies, Tolliver saw the court for 13 games and even picked up four starts. He averaged 18 minutes on the court and accounted for 48 points per game while draining 39-percent of his field goals and hitting on 41-percent of his threes on 3.2 attempts per game.

Tolliver's signing to the Sixers comes just a few days after the team waived veteran forward Ignas Brazdeikis, opening up a roster spot. A few weeks ago, the 76ers landed Brazdeikis in a three-team deal involving the Oklahoma City Thunder and the New York Knicks.

Although they picked up Brazdeikis in the deal, it was the veteran guard George Hill who the Sixers were interested in trading for and keeping. Although Philly initially had no plans to get rid of Brazdeikis, the team eventually looked at other options on the open market. Therefore, they waived the former Knicks guard and picked up a seasoned veteran in Tolliver.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.