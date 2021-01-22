Sixers to Sign Rayjon Tucker to Two-Way Deal

The Philadelphia 76ers will fill their latest open slot on the roster by signing veteran shooting guard Rayjon Tucker.

Earlier in the week, the Sixers had a full roster, which included two two-way singees in Paul Reed and Dakota Mathias. After appearing in eight games for the Sixers this season, Philly waived the 25-year-old Mathias.

At first, it seemed the decision to get rid of the young three-point shooter was an indication the 76ers could have another move in the works. A source mentioned that at the time, no deals were imminent.

A few days later, the Sixers fill the void by inking Rayjon Tucker to a two-way deal. Unlike Mathias, Tucker isn't expected to get much playing time on the Sixers' main roster. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 76ers intend to have Tucker join the Sixers' G League affiliates, the Delaware Blue Coats, down in the G League's bubble in Orlando, Florida, this season.

Tucker is a six-foot-five shooting guard out of Charlotte, North Carolina. The 23-year-old played his college hoops at Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Arkansas-Little Rock. After three seasons in the NCAA, Tucker decided to go pro.

Although he was in the 2019 NBA Draft pool, Tucker didn't get picked up until after the main event concluded. The shooting guard decided to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks to join their Summer League team last year. Throughout last season, Tucker had a stint with the Wisconsin Herd in the G League and the Utah Jazz.

In Utah, Tucker averaged 3.1 points-per-game in 20 games. He shot 46-percent from the field and knocked down just 18-percent of his threes.

