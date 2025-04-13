Sixers Star Tyrese Maxey Gives Health Update on Injured Finger
Tyrese Maxey was by far the most active of the Philadelphia 76ers' stars this season, but he still found himself shut down prematurely. As he looks ahead to the offseason, the All-Star guard gave a health update as he continues to work towards getting 100% physically.
On Sunday afternoon, the Sixers hosted the Chicago Bulls in their regular season finale. Since they will not be partaking in the postseason this year, the team began exit interviews ahead of this matchup. Among those to speak to the media was Maxey.
Maxey was last in action for the Sixers on March 3rd against the Portland Trail Blazers. He worked hard to try and return to the lineup, but his injured finger never fully healed. In light of this, the Sixers opted to shut him down for the season on April 2nd.
While speaking with the media pregame, Maxey fielded questions on an array of topics. Among the things to come up was his injured finger and how things were progressing. He feels things are trending in the right direction, but it will be at least another month before he gets back to basketball activities.
"It's actually progressing really good," Maxey said. "I think I still need like another, probably off it another month before I start doing any type of basketball stuff. They got to get the swelling to calm down and the pain to calm down. But it definitely does feel better."
It was clear that this ailment was impacting Maxey's play, as his production took a sizable dip. In his last outing of the season, he notched just five points on 2-for-13 shooting against the Portland Trail Blazers.
As a fierce competitor, things ending this way isn't what Maxey wanted in the slightest. However, there is nothing he can do at this point. Now, his focus shifts to getting right physically over the summer so he can help get the Sixers back on track next season.