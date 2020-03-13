All76ers
Sixers Release Statement For Ticket Holders During NBA Suspension

Justin Grasso

It's a tough time for sports in America. With the coronavirus pandemic continuing to spread around the country, COVID-19 officially affected the NBA directly. Before the Oklahoma City Thunder versus Utah Jazz matchup tipped off this past Wednesday night, Utah's team doctor ran out onto the court to stop the game.

Unfortunately, one of the Jazz's players tested positive for the virus after getting tested shortly before the game. Afterward, the NBA was on high-alert and wasted no time suspending the season until further notice.

While the suspension of the league was an unexpected turn of events on Wednesday, the fact that a change was made wasn't all that surprising. Before Wednesday's slate of games, which included the Philadelphia 76ers versus the Detroit Pistons, the NBA was already discussing the potential of having games without fans in attendance.

Once a player was affected, however, the NBA reacted differently. Now, the league's suspended for at least 30 days. There's no return set, and it is unclear whether the rest of the regular season will be played with or without fans -- or at all, for that matter. At this very moment, the league is just worried about keeping everybody safe.

While it's tough to disagree with all of the decisions that were recently made, Sixers' ticket holders have been left in the dark over the last day in regards to what happens with their tickets. So on Friday, the organization finally offered up a statement for those who are curious.

"While we wait for additional information from the league, please be advised that your tickets to any postponed games will be honored when the game is rescheduled. In the event you previously transferred or sold your tickets for these games, those tickets will be honored for the current ticket holder when the game is rescheduled. If any game is officially canceled or played in an empty-arena, fans will receive direct communication from the team that provides detailed information on ticket options."

To summarize, fans aren't losing anything here. However, the Sixers cannot make any guarantees as long as everybody remains unclear on what happens next. If the season resumes as is, then tickets for particular games will be honored for the rescheduled dates. If the league decides to cancel or hold games without fans, then the Sixers will reach out with "ticket options," which could mean a refund or a credit.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

