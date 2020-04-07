All76ers
How is Sixers' Matisse Thybulle Staying in Shape?

Justin Grasso

Typically around this time of the year, NBA players are in tip-top shape. The regular season usually is winding down, and players are looking forward to resting a bit before heading into the playoffs. This year, however, players are getting tons of rest right now -- too much rest actually as the COVID-19 pandemic has shut the NBA season down.

Will basketball come back? Your guess is as good as mine. Like NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Monday night, he won't have any idea until May 1st, at the earliest. For the time being, there's uncertainty as to whether the NBA will come back to finish out the current season or not.

In addition to the unknown, players can't even work out in team facilities, public gyms, or anywhere that isn't considered private for the player's use only. So, for young players who don't have home gyms, the task of staying in basketball shape in case the season does come back has become quite tricky.

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle currently resides in an apartment that he believes is "less than 2,000 [square feet] -- probably a little over 1,500-1,600." Therefore, his limited space makes it reasonably difficult to get a legitimate NBA workout done. 

But with the NBA continuing to prohibit players from practicing anywhere other than the comfort of their homes, Thybulle has to make do with what he's got. So, what's the first-year shooting guard doing to stay in shape for the potential return of the season?

"The Sixers gave us some workout things, whether it's weights, dumbbells, stretch bands, things of that nature," Thybulle told The Athletic's, Sam Amick. "They've provided workouts where, for me, it's been a combination of lifting, doing makeshift weight workouts with the limited weights I have in a confined space, and then also doing Yoga classes."

Since Thybulle's apartment isn't fit for doing sprints, the rookie mentioned that when the weather is nice, he steps out of his comfort zone and goes for a jog to get his "wind and maintain [his] legs a little bit." The Sixers rookie admits that his routine as of late won't precisely help maintain perfect basketball shape -- but considering the circumstances, anything is better than nothing as the NBA urges players to stay quarantined. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

