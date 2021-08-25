Sixers' Summer League PG Joins Houston Rockets Training Camp Roster

19-year-old point guard Daishen Nix was among several players to skip college and join the pros after high school last season. Being on the NBA G League's Ignite team, Nix was hoping to develop his game further ahead of the 2021 NBA Draft.

Two rounds came and went late last month, and Nix found himself undrafted. With no team using a pick on him or scooping Nix up with a two-way deal, the young guard decided to join the Sixers' Summer League roster in Las Vegas.

Just as he did with the Ignite team, Nix came off the bench for the summer Sixers. In five games, he averaged roughly 11 minutes on the floor. As he shot 56-percent from the field, Nix averaged five points per game.

The former Ignite guard wasn't expected to find himself on the Sixers' roster following his time in Vegas but will get the opportunity to showcase his skills for another organization this offseason.

According to Sam Gordon of The Review-Journal, Nix has "secured a training camp invite" with the Houston Rockets. He joins his former Ignite teammate Jalen Green, who was selected by the Rockets at No. 2 overall in the 2021 NBA Draft.

While an Exhibit 10 offer doesn't necessarily guarantee Nix a spot on the Rockets' final roster, he still gains another opportunity to showcase his skills directly to an organization while playing against the highest level of competition.

And while Nix is more than likely going to play in the G League once again, this time with Houston's affiliate, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, his lack of NBA interest at this point in his career is far from alarming. At just 19-years-old, he's still got plenty of time to develop and earn himself a notable role on a team in the future.

