Sixers Surpass Brooklyn Nets in Eastern Conference Standings

After being outside of the top three in the Eastern Conference standings for a while, the Philadelphia 76ers are climbing the ranks.

Lately, the Sixers have been on a role. After an unexpectedly slow start to the year, the Sixers were beginning to bounce back.

But then a handful of injuries to core players gave the Sixers another obstacle they needed to overcome. Philadelphia found success while shorthanded for a stretch, which helped them stay afloat.

However, the Sixers couldn’t be satisfied until they saw their healthy roster find success after a tough start to the year. At this point in the year, it might be safe to say the Sixers are figuring it out.

Over the last ten games, the Sixers have won eight matchups. Currently, they’re on a three-game win streak, with all of those victories coming on the road. After taking down the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, the Sixers snagged their 28th win of the year.

Across the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets couldn’t find success against the San Antonio Spurs. With a loss against the Spurs, the Nets dropped in the rankings. As a result, the Sixers surpassed Brooklyn for the time being.

Now ranked third in the East, the Sixers are 4.5 games back from the first seed. Philadelphia trails the 29-16 Milwaukee Bucks and the 33-12 Boston Celtics.

The Eastern Conference still remains tight, but the Sixers are up there with the best of them. As long as the Sixers continue to find their identity, they shouldn’t have any trouble locking up one of the East’s top seeds once again.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.