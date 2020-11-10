SI.com
Sixers Continue to Tease new Uniform Reveal This Week

Justin Grasso

Will Ben Simmons' desire to don a black Philadelphia 76ers jersey come true in 2020? It seems so. A couple of weeks ago, Simmons and Sixers President Chris Heck had a Twitter exchange, which had fans speculating.

It all started when Heck brought a tweet back up from 2017. Then, he promised Ben Simmons that if he won the NBA's Rookie of the Year, he would let Simmons design a new Sixers uniform for the team to wear in the future.

Simmons won Rookie of the Year that season -- but Heck didn't follow through with his promise. At the top of the month, however, Heck revealed that the idea to allow Simmons to design a jersey is still in play -- and a "deal is a deal."

At the time, Heck didn't reveal any actual pictures of the jerseys. Instead, he switched his Twitter profile picture twice. Once to Allen Iverson donning a black Sixers jersey back in the early 2000s. And another time to Ben Simmons wearing a 2018 NBA All-Star jersey, which was black with the Sixers logo on it.

Then, last week, both Iverson and Simmons fired off cryptic tweets about a future uniform reveal. Neither of their photos was revealing enough to see the uniforms, but Simmons did hint at the color combination as he added black, blue, and red emojis following a tweet that said: "new wave coming soon." 

On Monday, the Sixers' social media accounts added to the hype. First, the Sixers changed all social media profile pictures to a red, white, blue, and black logo. The team also tweeted out a short teaser of Ben Simmons entering a room and getting excited when he sees the new threads. While the Sixers have yet to show the uniforms, it seems Tuesday will officially be the day of the reveal.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

