Tobias Harris Cleared for Action on Monday vs. Hornets

The Philadelphia 76ers will get a player back in the mix on Monday night. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris has been cleared for action against the Charlotte Hornets after missing Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Harris is typically a healthy player -- especially during his Sixers tenure. During his first full season with the Sixers in 2019-2020, Harris appeared in 72 games. Then last year, he played 62 games during the shortened season.

This year, Harris hasn't been as fortunate when it comes to his health. Back on November 1, the veteran forward became the first of several Sixers to test positive for COVID-19. As he showed symptoms, Harris couldn't avoid the NBA's health and safety protocol and was ruled out for ten straight days.

As a result, Harris missed six-straight games for the 76ers. Eventually, he made his return to the floor on November 11 to face the Toronto Raptors. Despite missing several games due to COVID, Harris didn't have a minutes restriction in the next five games he appeared in.

Unfortunately, a physical injury held him back, though. During Philly's November 22 game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Harris suffered a hip injury. He then went on to miss the next two games, making it eight total in 19 games.

As if COVID and hip soreness weren't enough, Harris continues to struggle in the health department. Heading into Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks, Harris missed the morning shootaround as he felt under the weather. Doc Rivers revealed that Harris was battling the flu during his pregame press conference. Eventually, he was ruled out for his ninth game of the year.

The good news is Harris won't miss his tenth game on Monday night. Instead, he'll be in the Sixers' starting lineup when they tip-off with the Hornets at 7 PM EST.

