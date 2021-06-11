Tobias Harris Sees Different MVP Award in Joel Embiid's Future

Prior to game 2 between the Sixers and Hawks, the NBA announced its winner for the Most Valuable Player award. Denver Nuggets Center Nikola Jokic won the honors, while Joel Embiid finished in second place.

Embiid used game 2 as an opportunity to give his opinion on the final results. The All-Star center went to score 40 points and grab 13 rebounds in a win.

Before suffering a bone bruise that caused him to miss ten games, Embiid was the frontrunner to win MVP. After all the hard work he put in to get his body ready for the season, injuries continue to plague the story of his career.

MVP or not, Embiid was one of the league's most dominant players all season. Without his incredible season, the Sixers would not be in the position they are in to compete for a championship.

Tobias Harris spoke about the MVP results after the Sixers' game 2 win on Tuesday. He said that Embiid is the MVP of their team, and they are not worried about how things played out.

While Embiid was unable to walk away with the MVP award now, Harris sees his teammate winning an MVP in the near future.

"We get to the finals, that's a goal for our team. He'll get the MVP there. That's just our mentality. We only focus on those things anymore," said Harris.

Winning the championship has been the top goal for this team all season. Embiid himself said it himself late in the regular season. He didn't care how things played out with the award. His focus remains on making sure the Sixers are the last team standing when all is said and done.

This season will not be the last time we see Embiid in the hunt to win MVP. With the way he ascended into the upper echelon on NBA superstars, he is sure to be in the discussion for years to come.

Since arriving in Philadelphia, Embiid has wanted nothing more than to deliver a championship to this city. Hoisting that trophy in the end, along with a finals MVP, is more than a suitable consolation prize for missing out on MVP honors.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.