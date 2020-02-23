All76ers
Top Stories
News

Sixers List Tobias Harris as Doubtful for Monday's Game vs. Hawks

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers have only been back from the All-Star break for a couple of games now, and the hits won't stop coming. First, the team had a setback when their All-Star guard Ben Simmons complained about lower-back tightness. He has now missed the last seven quarters of play and is already ruled out for Monday's matchup.

Injury concerns for the team won't stop there either. According to the NBA's 5:30 injury report on Sunday night, the Sixers are planning to potentially be without their starting forward Tobias Harris as well. With his status listed as doubtful, there's a good chance Philly will have to shake up their starting lineup once again.

Harris is currently dealing with a knee contusion, which occurred to his right knee during the Sixers' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. The veteran forward appeared on the floor for 41 minutes and struggled as he shot three for ten from the field, totaling for eleven points in the 119-98 defeat on the road.

During the previous matchup against Brooklyn, Harris played a season-high of 46 minutes in the overtime win over the Nets. Now, the max forward will likely have to watch from the bench during the Sixers' Monday night matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.

With Harris' potential absence, the Sixers may have to resort to starting their recently benched big man, Al Horford. While Sixers' head coach Brett Brown has tried to avoid having Horford and Joel Embiid on the floor together, the Sixers might not have much of a choice as they need to find a temporary replacement for Harris.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixers' Ben Simmons Out vs. Hawks on Monday, Will Undergo Further Testing

Sixers point guard Ben Simmons will miss Monday's game against the Hawks.

Justin Grasso

Report: There's 'Level of Concern' Regarding Nature of Ben Simmons' Injury

When Sixers point guard Ben Simmons went to the locker room on Saturday night, there was a "level of concern" regarding the nature of his injury.

Justin Grasso

76ers Lose Sixth Straight Away Game vs. Bucks on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers continue with their struggles on the road after losing their first away game to the Bucks after returning from the break.

Justin Grasso

Why Was There a Lack of Glenn Robinson on Thursday?

Why did Sixers head coach Brett Brown hardly utilize Glenn Robinson against the Nets, despite starting the new forward?

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Joel Embiid Finally Felt 'Relieved' Without a Brace On vs. Nets

Sixers center Joel Embiid admitted his splint was holding him back. Now, he feels free playing without it.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Ben Simmons Available to Play Against Bucks on Saturday

Sixers point guard Ben Simmons has been made available to play against the Bucks on Saturday.

Justin Grasso

Alec Burks Made Strong Case to Crack Sixers' Playoff Rotation as Backup PG

Sixers head coach Brett Brown believes Alec Burks has the upper-hand in the playoff rotation battle for the backup point guard position.

Justin Grasso

Nets Issued Major Props to Sixers' Joel Embiid Following Thursday's Battle

After a dominant five-quarter showing, Sixers' center Joel Embiid received some kind words from his opponent, the Nets on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Why Did the Philadelphia 76ers Fall Apart Early vs. Brooklyn Nets on Thursday?

The 76ers struggled early on against the Nets after gaining a big lead. Sixers' head coach Brett Brown explains why that happened.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons Listed as 'Probable' for Sixers' Matchup Against Bucks on Saturday

Sixers point guard Ben Simmons is now listed as 'probable' for the matchup against the Bucks on Saturday.

Justin Grasso