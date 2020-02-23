Sixers List Tobias Harris as Doubtful for Monday's Game vs. Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers have only been back from the All-Star break for a couple of games now, and the hits won't stop coming. First, the team had a setback when their All-Star guard Ben Simmons complained about lower-back tightness. He has now missed the last seven quarters of play and is already ruled out for Monday's matchup.

Injury concerns for the team won't stop there either. According to the NBA's 5:30 injury report on Sunday night, the Sixers are planning to potentially be without their starting forward Tobias Harris as well. With his status listed as doubtful, there's a good chance Philly will have to shake up their starting lineup once again.

Harris is currently dealing with a knee contusion, which occurred to his right knee during the Sixers' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night. The veteran forward appeared on the floor for 41 minutes and struggled as he shot three for ten from the field, totaling for eleven points in the 119-98 defeat on the road.

During the previous matchup against Brooklyn, Harris played a season-high of 46 minutes in the overtime win over the Nets. Now, the max forward will likely have to watch from the bench during the Sixers' Monday night matchup with the Atlanta Hawks.

With Harris' potential absence, the Sixers may have to resort to starting their recently benched big man, Al Horford. While Sixers' head coach Brett Brown has tried to avoid having Horford and Joel Embiid on the floor together, the Sixers might not have much of a choice as they need to find a temporary replacement for Harris.

