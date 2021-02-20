Tobias Harris Says Embiid is the Best Teammate He's Ever Played With

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris had himself a solid night on Friday against the Chicago Bulls. In 36 minutes of action, Harris collected a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds in the win over Chicago.

However, Harris's stellar performance was hardly talked about after the game as everybody was focused on the MVP candidate's latest campaign. Sixers center Joel Embiid has been on an absolute tear as of late.

Over the last few games, Embiid has churned out 30-plus point performances. On Friday, he had to do even more to help get the 76ers the win. Doing everything he needed to do to help the Sixers maintain their lead, Embiid ended up scoring a career-high of 50 points in 35 minutes.

Harris has seen his four-time All-Star teammate dominate plenty of times over the last couple of years, but at this point, the borderline All-Star veteran is convinced that Joel Embiid will end up going down as the best player he's ever shared the court with.

“It’s an honor really,” Harris said in regards to being on the court alongside Embiid. “When you look at a guy like that, how dominant he is on the floor, and just his ability to make plays and to score out there. . . Yeah, I’ll tell my kids one day I was playing with Joel Embiid. When they ask who’s the best play player you played with, I’ll say it’s Joel Embiid. It’s an honor to be out there with him on the floor.”

Harris has played on many different teams throughout his career, so he's had a ton of teammates over the years. But none of them seem to stand out to Harris as Joel Embiid does -- and that's not surprising. Ever since Embiid came into the league, it's been evident he can take his game to the next level. This year, he finally figured out how to, and his teammate, coaches, and organization overall couldn't be prouder.

