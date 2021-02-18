Tobias Harris Wants an NBA 2K21 Ratings Update

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris is having himself a solid season. Although he's been one of the most consistent players on the Sixers for the last season and a half, he didn't exactly play the same way he did compared to when he was with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2018-2019 season.

The Sixers were still willing to bet on him, though. After having Harris around for half a season, Philly offered the veteran forward a max contract during the 2019 free agency period to bring him back long-term.

Harris was solid at times last year, but he wasn't a difference-maker. Fortunately for the Sixers, they brought in the coach that helped Harris achieved career-high numbers when he was with the Clippers. And now, Doc Rivers is once again getting the best out of the 76ers' max forward.

This year, Tobias Harris is what you would consider an All-Star hopeful. While he's currently not winning any popular votes from the fans as he's been left out of the top-ten in frontcourt voting over the last two waves of results, Harris' numbers say he should be in the conversation for possibly making the Eastern Conference All-Stars.

This year, in 26 games, Harris has averaged 20.8 points-per-game while shooting 42-percent from three and 51-percent from the field. The veteran has also collected seven rebounds-per-game and racks up 3.1 assists-per-game while looking like a completely different player on defense.

Harris knows he's much better this year and believes he should be eligible for an All-Star bid. However, the veteran forward also thinks his virtual self deserves a rankings upgrade on NBA 2K21.

According to the NBA 2K21 rating database, Harris is currently an 85 overall. After starting the year off as an 84, Harris has gotten a slight boost throughout the season. The ratings for his outside scoring are superb. But the inside scoring could surely use a boost as Harris has been working on getting more aggressive driving to the rim and becoming pretty successful at it.

Not to mention, his defense is much better this year. Harris might not be on the same level as his All-Star teammates Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in that department, but he's surely better than a 61 rating these days.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_