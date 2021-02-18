NewsSI.COM
Search

Sixers' Tobias Harris Wants an NBA 2K21 Ratings Update

Tobias Harris wants an upgrade.
Author:
Publish date:

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris is having himself a solid season. Although he's been one of the most consistent players on the Sixers for the last season and a half, he didn't exactly play the same way he did compared to when he was with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2018-2019 season.

The Sixers were still willing to bet on him, though. After having Harris around for half a season, Philly offered the veteran forward a max contract during the 2019 free agency period to bring him back long-term.

Harris was solid at times last year, but he wasn't a difference-maker. Fortunately for the Sixers, they brought in the coach that helped Harris achieved career-high numbers when he was with the Clippers. And now, Doc Rivers is once again getting the best out of the 76ers' max forward.

This year, Tobias Harris is what you would consider an All-Star hopeful. While he's currently not winning any popular votes from the fans as he's been left out of the top-ten in frontcourt voting over the last two waves of results, Harris' numbers say he should be in the conversation for possibly making the Eastern Conference All-Stars.

This year, in 26 games, Harris has averaged 20.8 points-per-game while shooting 42-percent from three and 51-percent from the field. The veteran has also collected seven rebounds-per-game and racks up 3.1 assists-per-game while looking like a completely different player on defense.

Harris knows he's much better this year and believes he should be eligible for an All-Star bid. However, the veteran forward also thinks his virtual self deserves a rankings upgrade on NBA 2K21.

According to the NBA 2K21 rating database, Harris is currently an 85 overall. After starting the year off as an 84, Harris has gotten a slight boost throughout the season. The ratings for his outside scoring are superb. But the inside scoring could surely use a boost as Harris has been working on getting more aggressive driving to the rim and becoming pretty successful at it.

Not to mention, his defense is much better this year. Harris might not be on the same level as his All-Star teammates Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid in that department, but he's surely better than a 61 rating these days. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

USATSI_15579558_168388689_lowres
News

Tobias Harris Wants an NBA 2K21 Ratings Update

USATSI_15476656_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Doc Rivers Jokes About Reporters' Backgrounds on Zoom

USATSI_12141074_168388689_lowres
News

LeBron James' Hard Foul on Joel Embiid Still Affects the Sixers Center

USATSI_13881551_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Rockets: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds For Wednesday

USATSI_15553962_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Set to Return vs. Rockets

USATSI_15540840_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers' Ben Simmons Ruled Out vs. Rockets on Wednesday

USATSI_15517642_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Doc Rivers is on Pace to Coach the Eastern Conference All-Stars

USATSI_15507294_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Unlikely to Face Christian Wood, Victor Oladipo on Wednesday