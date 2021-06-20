Harris Praises Maxey After Game 6 Performance

Unlikely heroes have become a common theme for the Sixers in their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup with the Hawks. In Game 6 on Friday, it was rookie Tyrese Maxey.

Things did not get off to a perfect start for the Sixers on Friday. On top of a slow start offensively, two starters found themselves in foul trouble. With Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris on the bench, Doc Rivers called on Tyrese Maxey to provide a spark off the bench.

Like he's done all season, Maxey took his opportunity and ran with it. If the moment was too big for him, he had a funny way of showing.

The rookie took the floor and played every possession like it was his last. Along with showcasing his offensive skill set, he took on duties of defending Trae Young at times. Maxey did so well on Young that Rivers said after the game he did the best job guarding Young outside of Ben Simmons.

In 30 minutes of action, Maxey finished with 16 points and seven rebounds. After the game, Tobias Harris praised Maxey for what he was able to do in such a pivotal game.

"He just had guts out there. He had confidence, the minute he stepped on the floor he gave us that boost. He just played with that freeness out there. He wasn't scared of the moment," said Rivers.

Maxey would not be in a position like this if not for his incredible work ethic. He keeps himself ready at all times, knowing that his opportunity is going to come eventually.

After his heroic efforts in Game 6, Maxey is sure to see some time on the floor in Sunday's Game 7. He has shown that no moment is too big, and he is willing to do whatever it takes to help the team win.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.