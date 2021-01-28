Tobias Harris Got Redemption as a Closer vs. Lakers

A couple of weeks ago, the Philadelphia 76ers were on the road in a tight game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Although the Sixers trailed for most of the game and hardly clawed their way back into the matchup towards the end of the night, they had a chance to get out in front and complete a comeback.

The Sixers needed a bucket -- and Doc Rivers had to choose his closer. Without Joel Embiid available to play, Rivers went with his next option in Tobias Harris. In previous years, Harris didn't prove himself to be reliable enough to close out games.

But that didn't concern Rivers. He wanted Harris to get the ball and make the much-needed bucket to come away with a win. The veteran forward got the ball and had his shot. Unfortunately, he passed up on the shot and searched for a different look. In the process, Harris stepped out of bounds and turned the ball over.

The 76ers dropped that game to the Grizzlies, and Harris took accountability for his mistake. It certainly wasn't a good look, but one mistake didn't cause Rivers to lose faith in his veteran forward. On Wednesday night, the Sixers took on the Los Angeles Lakers. Late in the game, the Sixers lost their lead and nearly allowed the Lakers to complete the matchup with a comeback win.

Down two points, the Sixers had the ball with 11 seconds left. Coming out of a timeout, Philly was going to have one opportunity to put the game away. And who did Doc Rivers call on to close the game out? Tobias Harris.

“We ran a similar play, not the same, but a little bit similar in Memphis," Rivers said after the game. "He got too deep, he went out of bounds, and we told him, ‘You were on your spot, and then you passed it up. Get to your spot, elevate, shoot. Keep the game simple.’ When he does that, he is unbelievable.”

On Wednesday night, with the game on the line and redemption in his sights, Harris got the ball to his spot and pulled up for a jump shot with three seconds left to go. With total confidence, Harris released his shot and knocked it down with ease. With the go-ahead bucket, the Sixers went up by a point and closed the game out with a win.

"I’m a person that visualizes myself in those spots," Harris said after the game. "So, when the opportunity came, we came out of the timeout, and me and Seth were talking and discussing how they’re more likely to switch that pick-and-roll coming off; Joel (Embiid) isn’t open and just let me ISO at the top and get to my spot.”

For years now, the Sixers have been searching for players who are not only good enough to close out games -- but are also confident in that spot. Joel Embiid proved he could take on that closer's role this season, but he garners too much attention from the defense down the stretch. So, Harris stepped up and didn't think twice.

“That’s a shot I work on time and time again," Harris explained. "In those moments, just being confident enough to let it go and being OK with the result. Tonight, it fared well.” Fared well indeed. Harris' final bucket gave him his 24th point of the night and helped the Sixers secure a one-point lead over the West's best, LA Lakers.

