The Philadelphia 76ers were set to go on the clock with the 23rd overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft. Following the 22nd pick, the Sixers opted not to make a selection.

Instead, the Sixers traded away the 23rd overall selection, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Per Wojnarowski, the Sixers have moved the pick to the Memphis Grizzlies, who went on to select Colorado State’s, David Roddy.

In addition to moving the 23rd overall pick, the Sixers also sent the injured veteran forward Danny Green to Memphis, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Green wraps up a two-year stint with the Sixers.

Meanwhile, the Sixers landed De’Anthony Melton. The former second-round pick entered the 2018 NBA Draft after a one-year stint at USC. After getting selected No. 46 overall by the Houston Rockets, Melton was moved to the Phoenix Suns in the summer of 2018.

After spending one season with the Suns, Melton was traded in the offseason to the Grizzlies. He spent the next three seasons coming off of Memphis’ bench. Last season, Melton appeared in 73 games. He averaged 22 minutes on the court and drained 40 percent of his shots and 37 percent of his threes.

Melton finished up his fourth NBA season, averaging a career-high of 10 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.7 assists. He now joins the Sixers, where he’ll likely have a role in the rotation immediately.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

