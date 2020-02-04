Sixers Trade Rumors: A Deal for Bogdan Bogdanovic Seems Unlikely

The Philadelphia 76ers only have a few days left to figure out what they're going to do on the trade front. With the NBA Trade Deadline rapidly approaching, they are going to need to figure out which deal not only gives them the best bang for their buck -- but also makes the most sense in terms of scheme fit.

For the last month or so, it has become evident the Sixers want somebody that can come off the bench and offer reliable perimeter shooting. As Philly lacks an actual threat from beyond the arc, they need to make a deal that will help with their offensive production and spacing on the floor with their rather large lineup.

For quite some time now, many have pounded the table for the Sixers to call up the Sacramento Kings and look for a deal involving Bogdan Bogdanovic. The 27-year-old shooting guard may not be a starter for the Kings, but in 38 games this season, the veteran shooting guard has averaged 14 points-per-game in 28 minutes.

Those figured are solid, but it's Bogdanovic's three-point percentage that should appeal to the Sixers the most. This year, Bogdanovic has drained 37-percent of his shots from long-range. He averages roughly seven three-point attempts-per-game this season.

Bogdanovic probably makes the most sense for the Sixers ahead of the deadline, but he hasn't been linked to Philly all that often. Why might that be? Well, for starters, the guy has a market. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Charlotte Hornets are expressing some serious interest in the Kings' shooting guard.

And if the Sixers want a chance at landing him, it's going to cost Elton Brand and their front office an asset that they really do not want to give up. Are you ready for this? Matisse Thybulle. That's right! Per Lowe, the Kings are likely to be interested in Philly's 2019 first-round selection. For that, the Sixers are more willing to stop talks, rather than try and work something out for obvious reasons.

If any team wants to talk shop with the Sixers, they are mostly going to hear about the availability of Mike Scott, Zhaire Smith, and picks. Previously mentioned players such as Ben Simmons, Al Horford, and Matisse Thybulle are all off the table. Therefore, it's unlikely the Kings negotiate with Philly.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_