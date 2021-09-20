Tyrese Maxey Makes Appearance at Eagles Game on Sunday

Before getting drafted to the Sixers, former Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey was already prepared to fit right in, in Philadelphia. On the morning of the 2020 NBA Draft, Maxey was sporting a shirt that said "Fall in love with the process" during his daily morning workout. Hours later, he was drafted to the team that "Trusted the process."

On the court, Maxey displayed a lot of development and potential during his rookie season on the Sixers. Maxey quickly developed into a Philadelphia fan favorite based on what he showcased throughout the 2020-2021 NBA season.

Every time the young guard stepped foot on the floor coming off the bench, he would be met with loud cheers and standing ovations. Following his first NBA season in a Sixers uniform, the young guard is now embracing his newfound stardom in the City of Brotherly Love as he's coming off of a busy weekend in Philadelphia.

On Saturday, Maxey was an honorary guest for 97.5 The Fanatic's Fan Fest, which took place at Xfinity Live. Then on Sunday, Maxey was in attendance at the Philadelphia Eagles game as they took on the San Francisco 49ers for their home opener.

Being that Maxey came to Philadelphia during an odd time amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the young guard didn't have a chance to really embrace the entire Philadelphia sports scene last year.

Not only did the Sixers not have fans in the building throughout a majority of the season, but Maxey couldn't really be in attendance for other Philadelphia sports games as well. At this point, though, Maxey is gaining the full Philly experience. He's played in front of a full crowd of Sixers fans, threw out the first pitch at a Phillies game this past summer, and is now rooting for the Eagles on NFL Sunday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.