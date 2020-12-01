Tyrese Maxey Mentions Three NBA Players he Studied

A couple of weeks ago, former Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey sat at home waiting for his name to get called during the 2020 NBA Draft. When the 21st pick came around, he received the call as the Sixers drafted the young guard.

Leading up to the draft, Maxey wasn't expected to fall to the 76ers. Once he did, a shocked Daryl Morey couldn't pass up the opportunity to snag the 20-year-old Texas-born guard coming out of Kentucky.

Last season, Maxey participated in his one and only college season with the Wildcats. As a true freshman, Maxey started in 28 out of 31 games. In an average of roughly 34 minutes of playing time, Maxey collected 14 points-per-game.

While his shooting at the NCAA level wasn't exactly ideal, the Sixers' front office didn't see it as a deal-breaker. In fact, Daryl Morey mentioned that he believes Maxey will shoot a lot better at the next level.

As expected, the young guard echoes the same sentiment. Philly might've prioritized getting sharpshooters this offseason, but they didn't see that in Maxey when they selected him a couple of weeks ago. Instead, the Sixers saw a prospect who can grow into an all-around productive guard, who is versatile.

On draft night, after the Sixers snagged the young guard, Maxey mentioned three NBA players who he'd like to model his game after. The three players happen to be Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, and new Milwaukee Bucks guard, Jrue Holiday.

"So when I grew to about six-three, I started watching guys like CJ McCollum, the Jamal Murrays of the league, and the Jrue Holidays," Maxey revealed. "Just because the league has changed so much, so these hybrid guards who were able to do multiple things and run a team and get their teammates involved and facilitate and score while they're playing on the ball, and also while they're off the ball, being able to do different things without having the ball in their hands, that's something I take pride in. That's something I'll be able to do."

Maxey's role in year one is unclear at the moment. Soon, the Sixers will figure it out as training camp approaches vastly. The chances of him coming in and getting slotted in the starting lineup during his rookie season are slim -- but Maxey could realistically earn himself a spot in the rotation from the get-go if he shows immediate progress.

