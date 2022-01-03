Tyrese Maxey Offers Positive Update on Instagram After Rough Week

Philadelphia 76ers' second-year guard Tyrese Maxey has been battling a lot more than just his opponents on the court lately. Not only has the young guard been dealing with soreness as he suffered a quad contusion a couple of weeks back, but Maxey also had a family emergency on Christmas Eve as his house reportedly caught on fire.

A couple of nights after the fire, Maxey was ready to hit the road to Washington D.C. and found out he was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol. Although he was questionable for Philly's matchup against the Wizards last Sunday, Maxey was fortunately cleared for action and played in D.C.

His performances against the Wizards and the Toronto Raptors weren't his best. As the young guard has been through a lot over the past week, it was clear Maxey had a lot on his mind, which might've affected his game a bit.

But at this point, Maxey seems to be in good spirits. On Thursday night, the young guard was on the court for Philly's Thursday night matchup against the Brooklyn Nets. Maxey dominated in 33 minutes by scoring 25 points.

After the game, the young guard seemed to be in a great mood, and he confirmed that everything is going well in an Instagram post on Saturday night.

"Hey guys… I just wanted to let everyone know my family and I are safe, my son aka my dog is safe and healthy and I appreciate all of the thoughts and the prayers! The last week has been rough but a lot of people have helped us through this and helped me keep a smile on my face! That smile is not a cover up it’s real because I’m extremely blessed to be here on earth and have great people around me! I’m posting this so y’all understand how blessed I am to be here along with my family! 2021 was full of blessings and new opportunities! Bigger and better things to come in 2022!! MAD MAX OUT!!"

Maxey's proven that he's never one to bring bad vibes around the building throughout his young career. Despite everything he's been through over the last couple of weeks, the second-year veteran is keeping a positive mindset as he rolls into 2022.

