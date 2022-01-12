Tyrese Maxey Set to Return vs. Hornets on Wednesday

The Philadelphia 76ers are getting healthier, but they could still potentially miss a few key roster members on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, the Sixers are set to host the Charlotte Hornets in South Philly for the first time this season. Heading into the matchup, the Sixers had several players listed as out in advance.

On Wednesday, ten-day signee Braxton Key and the rookie first-round pick Jaden Springer will not be on the Sixers’ bench in Philly as they have been assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Meanwhile, the All-Star guard Ben Simmons is once again ruled out due to personal reasons. As for the backup point guard Shake Milton, he’ll miss his fourth-straight game on Wednesday night.

Last Monday, Milton suffered a back contusion in Philly’s home matchup against the Houston Rockets. After leaving the court early, Milton was ruled out for the remainder of the matchup and didn’t see the court for the next three games. Wednesday’s matchup won’t be any different.

What About Maxey?

Lately, Tyrese Maxey hasn’t been in the Sixers’ lineup. As the team prepared for their matchup against the Rockets last Monday, Maxey was suddenly entered into the NBA’s health and safety protocol. While it wasn’t his first time entered into the protocol, it did mark the first time Maxey would miss a game due to COVID-related reasons this season.

Unfortunately, Maxey went on to miss four-straight games. Without him on the floor, the Sixers have been left with no choice but to utilize a point guard by committee. However, they won’t have to do that with their starting lineup on Wednesday as Maxey’s on pace to make his return.

When the Sixers released their injury report on Tuesday, Maxey was left off of it, signaling he’s been cleared out of the protocol. On Wednesday morning, Maxey joined his teammates for a shootaround session and made it clear he’s feeling good and is ready to play on Wednesday.

