Tyrese Maxey Shows Out in Summer Game on Monday

To no surprise, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has been putting in a ton of work this offseason. After the 2022 playoff run concluded, Maxey made it clear he didn’t feel he was good enough. Therefore, he used his shortcomings as motivation going into the offseason.

For months, Maxey has traveled all around and worked with his trainers, Sixers assistants, and even his teammates such as James Harden, Joel Embiid, and more.

Just a few days after hosting his 1% Better Camp in Philadelphia, Maxey participated in a public game at LaSalle University for the Danny Rumph Classic.

Unsurprisingly, Maxey had himself a stellar performance. On the floor, the Sixers guard put up a game-high of 34 points. In addition, he had himself ten rebounds to secure the double-double.

Just two years ago, Maxey made his NBA debut following one season at the University of Kentucky. While Maxey didn’t have a steady role on the 76ers immediately, it was clear the young guard had a bright future ahead of him.

By year two, Maxey was thrown into the starting lineup in the absence of the three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, who was holding out for a trade.

While Maxey was forced into the role, he convinced the Sixers that he was good enough to stay. So, when the team traded for the ten-time All-Star James Harden, Maxey continued to start alongside the former MVP winner.

During his sophomore effort, Maxey doubled his production on offense. In 74 games, the young guard put up 17 points and four assists while knocking down 48 percent of his shots from the field and 42 percent of his three-pointers.

While his second-year production will be hard to top in year three, Maxey doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. As clips from his training sessions and summer games continue to surface, Maxey still looks sharp as he gears up for next season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.