Tyrese Maxey Spotted Working Out With Rajon Rondo

Heading into his second NBA season, Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey has kept up with the trend of having a relentless work ethic. As he gets in the gym and partakes in workouts every day, getting "one percent better," the young guard has been spotted working out with several notable NBA players throughout the summer.

Recently, Maxey was working out with Los Angeles Lakers guard Rajon Rondo. Like his teammate Ben Simmons, Maxey has spent a notable chunk of time out in Los Angeles working out with the Klutch Sports group.

Rondo, who just re-signed with the Lakers after getting traded by the Los Angeles Clippers and bought out by the Memphis Grizzlies, has frequently worked out with both Maxey and Simmons throughout the summer.

Had Rondo been spotted working out with Maxey before he landed with the Lakers for another stint, there probably would've been a lot of Sixers fans thinking that the veteran guard could end up on the 76ers via trade or after he got bought out by Memphis, considering his connection to Doc Rivers.

But as soon as the Grizzlies bought out Rondo, the Lakers immediately became favorites to sign him, and they did so by inking him to a one-year deal earlier in the week.

Without the Sixers bringing on a veteran point guard like Rondo, that leaves a lot of minutes open to a player like Maxey. Last season, Maxey was in and out of Philly's rotation as a rookie. Since he showed a lot of promise in year one, there is a good chance he's Philly's primary backup point guard next year, barring any unexpected changes to the roster.

