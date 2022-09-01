Skip to main content
Tyrese Maxey Has a Question for Serena Williams, LeBron James

Sixers star Tyrese Maxey needs answers from Serena Williams and LeBron James.

Many athletes in professional sports tend to struggle to find longevity in their respective leagues. 

As injuries pile up and cause wear and tear, it’s tough for even some of the biggest stars to stick around for a while.

And for some stars who stick around for a long time, their skill sets tend to regress as they age. However, a few dominant athletes in professional sports have not only stuck around for decades but continued to play at a high level as their careers wind down.

On Wednesday night, Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey noted a few of them as he wants to know what it takes to mirror their success and longevity.

“What is in the water Bron, Serena, and TB12 drinking!?” Maxey tweeted. “At this point, I’m just curious.”

On Wednesday night, Maxey was likely tuned into Serena Williams’ U.S. Open matchup against Annet Kontaveit, where a 40-year-old Williams defeated the second-ranked prospect.

With that victory, Williams will advance to the next round as her farewell tour continues. 

Maxey’s shoutout extended beyond the Tennis star as he highlighted Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

James, who started donning an NBA uniform straight out of high school in 2003, is entering his 20th season in the pros. At this point in his career, James remains one of the league’s top stars.

As for Brady, the seven-time Super Bowl champion got a slower start to his career. After becoming a sixth-round pick in 2000, it took a season until Brady earned the starting job with the New England Patriots. 

Although many believed his downfall would begin toward the end of his Patriots stint, Brady continues to thrive as he heads into his 22nd NFL season. 

Maxey still has a ways to go before he reaches LeBron, Serena, and Brady status in his league, but the young guard is curious about what it takes to have such a long career as a pro as he’s motivated to find similar success for himself. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

