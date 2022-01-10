Tyrese Maxey Won't Play vs. Rockets on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a lack of depth at the point guard position. As their starting guard Tyrese Maxey was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol a week ago as he tested positive for COVID-19, he missed the last few matchups.

Last Monday, the Sixers were gearing up for a matchup against the Houston Rockets. Maxey, who was on pace to play as he wasn't on the Sixers' injury report, became a late scratch along with the defensive standout Matisse Thybulle.

At this point, Thybulle's been cleared for action. Maxey, on the other hand, is still waiting for his opportunity to return to the floor.

After missing games against the Rockets, Orlando Magic, and the San Antonio Spurs last week, Maxey didn't get clearance in time to return to practice on Sunday morning. Following Philly's latest practice session, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers offered an update on Maxey.

“He’s still out,” Rivers said in regards to Maxey at practice on Sunday. “He’s still trying to get through the protocol. It’s just all protocol. Everything is always protocol now with the league. You gotta reach certain numbers.”

While Maxey wasn't able to clear the protocol on Sunday, Rivers did make it clear that Maxey feels fine. However, he didn't travel to Houston on Sunday afternoon and was ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Rockets on Sunday night.

The earliest Maxey could return to the lineup is on Wednesday, when the Sixers return home to host the Charlotte Hornets. Considering the Sixers have been down two point guards as Shake Milton's been out of the lineup as well, the 76ers could definitely use their starting point guard back once again.

