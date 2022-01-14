Sixers Uninterested in Swapping Simmons With Westbrook

The Philadelphia 76ers are among many teams that will be working the phone tirelessly ahead of the NBA trade deadline. While the Sixers will want to look for a deal to boost their title chances as they are technically buyers this season, they'll also be selling in a way as Ben Simmons wants to move on.

Simmons' desire to leave Philadelphia is nothing new. Following the Sixers' second-round collapse to the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs over the summer, Simmons' representatives requested a trade on his behalf.

The Sixers made it known that they wanted the star guard to stick around, but they also did their due diligence and fielded calls for a possible deal. However, Philadelphia made it known they aren't selling Simmons for the sake of getting something done. If a team truly wants the three-time All-Star, it'll cost them a star of their own.

According to several reports, the Sixers have roughly 25-30 prospects they would make a Simmons-centric deal for. While the list is not revealed, it's apparent that guys like Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal, and James Harden are high up on that list.

Philadelphia landing one of those guys this season is almost impossible to think about. Considering that's the case, the Sixers will more than likely either hold onto Simmons for the rest of the year -- or be faced with the reality that they might have to lower their asking price.

So, the Sixers want an All-Star in return for Simmons. Would a guy like Russell Westbrook, a former MVP, and nine-time All-Star, move the needle? According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, that seems like a hard no.

Philly's Stance on Westbrook

"It's safe to say (Daryl) Morey has no interest in executing a bad deal because of pressure ever again," Amick wrote, in regards to Morey's past blockbuster trade when he brought Westbrook to Houston in a deal that sent Chris Paul packing.

"As an aside, sources say that's also the reason the Sixers have zero interest in the prospect of swapping Simmons for Westbrook and alleviating the Lakers' fit concerns with their superstar trio," he finished.

It feels obvious that Westbrook wouldn't move the needle in a Simmons trade, but you can never be so sure. If Sixers center Joel Embiid were to force Morey's hand and demand a deal gets done before the deadline, then a Westbrook trade might be something the Sixers would have to consider at least.

Fortunately for Philadelphia's front office, Joel Embiid is content with playing the waiting game as he trusts Morey. The Sixers might not be in an ideal situation at this time, but they aren't getting desperate. As long as the perfect trade doesn't exist, Simmons will remain a member of the Sixers whether he's playing or not.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.