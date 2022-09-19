Leaks of Sixers' New City Edition Jerseys Might've Surfaced

Recently, leaks of the Philadelphia 76ers' city edition jersey for the upcoming 2022-23 season have surfaced.

The design that Barstool Sports' Philadelphia Twitter account leaked appears to be similar to what the Sixers used back during the 2019 season. The main difference this year seems to be the inclusion of "City of Brotherly Love" lettering across the chest.

Along with the jersey, the leak also shows the court layout, which appears to be similar to last season's design which was heavily influenced by the Spectrum, where the Sixers played until 2009, two years before the arena was demolished.

In previous seasons, the designs have paid homage to iconic parts of Philadelphia's history, such as Boat House Row during the 2020 season and aspects of the Betsy Ross flag in their 2018 season.

It appears that the Sixers' jersey sponsor Crypto.com will return for the upcoming season, which means NFTs could stay a part of the upcoming seasonal promotions.

Philadelphia's front office has yet to comment on the leaked material, but the release of their upcoming jersey shouldn't be too far out, given that the start of the season is less than a month away. The Sixers are set to begin their 2022-2023 campaign on the road on October 18 with a matchup against the defending Eastern Conference Champions, the Boston Celtics.

The Sixers' home-opener will take place on October 20, against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

