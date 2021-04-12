Vincent Poirier Returns Overseas, Signs With Real Madrid

One of the many moving pieces for the Sixers on trade deadline day was Vincent Poirier. After appearing in just 10 games for the Sixers, he would be sent to the Knicks as part of the three-team deal that netted the Sixers George Hill.

Shortly after joining the Knicks, the team would waive him. Since becoming a free agent, the 27-year-old has found a new home for the remainder of the season.

Instead of trying to find a home on an NBA roster, Poirier decided to return overseas. Jose Luis Sanches of LaSexta has reported that he has agreed to terms on a deal with Real Madrid for the remainder of the season.

Before coming to the NBA in 2019, Poirier's professional career began overseas. He would be a pro internationally for the better part of seven years before joining the Boston Celtics.

In his last season before jumping to the NBA, Poirier was the leading rebounder in the EuroLeague and made the All-EuroLeague second team.

Poirier will be joining a Real Madrid team that has multiple former NBA players on it. One big name on the team is Rudy Fernandez, who was a first-round pick back in 2007. He would appear in 249 games over four seasons for the Trail Blazers and Nuggets before heading back overseas.

Things may not have worked at this season for Poirier, but he could still see a return to the NBA in the future. Teams will always keep an eye on seven-footers to fill their center slots, and he's still at a young enough age where a team may look to take a flier on him.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.