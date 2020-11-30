Sixers vs. Celtics Preseason Game Gets Elevated to National TV

The 2020-2021 NBA preseason is rapidly approaching. In a few weeks, the Sixers will be back on the court competing in a couple of meaningless matchups in preparation for the 2020-2021 NBA season.

On Tuesday, December 15, 2020, the Sixers and the Boston Celtics will square off for Philly's first preseason matchup of the offseason. Originally, the game was scheduled for a 7 pm EST. tip-off and was set to be broadcasted locally.

But on Monday, the NBA announced a change in the broadcast. Instead of a 7 pm tip, the game won't begin until 7:30 pm EST. Now, the game will be broadcasted nationally on TNT, according to the NBA.

As expected, the league views Philly versus Boston as must-see TV this season for several reasons. One, the Celtics put the Sixers down and out of the playoffs just a few months ago as Boston swept Philly in the first round.

Two, the Sixers are going to display a slightly tweaked roster with a brand new head coach in charge. Doc Rivers didn't come directly from Boston, but the former Los Angeles Clippers head coach did have a successful stint coaching the Celtics years ago. Now, he'll once again coach in the Eastern Conference for the first time since leaving Boston.

Of course, the Sixers' preseason matchup against the Celtics won't count for anything. But the circumstances made it an easy choice for the NBA to push the start time back and give the matchup a national broadcast.

