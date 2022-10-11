Skip to main content
Sixers Waive Several Players Following Win vs. Cavs

The Sixers are cutting a few players loose to build up their developmental roster.

The Philadelphia 76ers are working on putting the finishing touches on their roster before the regular season tips off next week in Boston. Meanwhile, their developmental squad, the Delaware Blue Coats, are working on building their roster ahead of training camp.

Over the weekend, the Sixers added a player to the roster by bringing on Mac McClung. The former Golden State Warriors guard was added to the organization on an Exhibit 10 deal. Therefore, McClung was sure to join the Sixers so he could be added to their G Leaguer affiliate.

Not long after adding McClung to the roster, the Sixers waived the former NBA G League MVP, Trevelin Queen. After signing Queen on the first day of free agency back in the summer, the former Houston Rocket had an opportunity to crack the roster over the preseason. Unfortunately, his limited preseason opportunities led to the Sixers eventually waiving Queen.

McClung found himself in the same boat on Monday night. As the Sixers traveled to Cleveland to face the Cavaliers once again, McClung was waived hours before the matchup. As expected, the Sixers were focused on getting McClung to their G League roster.

The same goes for the former Arkansas product Justin Smith, who was waived on Monday night.

On Tuesday, the team added another prospect with the same intentions. According to a source familiar with the situation, the Sixers added former Raptors 905 wing Patrick McCaw to the roster on Tuesday morning. Like McClung and Smith, the Sixers will waive McCaw so he can join the Blue Coats for training camp this offseason.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

