Sixers Waive Trade Acquisition Ignas Brazdeikis

The Philadelphia 76ers are waiving veteran forward Ignas Brazdeikis, a team source confirmed to Sports Illustrated on Thursday.

Brazdeikis, who joined the Sixers a couple of weeks ago via trade, was part of the deal that landed the Sixers veteran point guard, George Hill.

Heading into the trade deadline, the Sixers were rumored to make several moves in the market potentially. Although landing Kyle Lowry was the most popular rumor, Philly wasn't willing to meet the Toronto Raptors' asking price.

Therefore, they pivoted to make a trade for Oklahoma City Thunder guard Goerge Hill. In order to make the deal happen, a third team got involved. The Sixers sent two second-round picks and Tony Bradley to the Thunder in the deal.

Then, Philly packaged Vincent Poirier and Terrance Ferguson along with several second-round picks to send to the New York Knicks. In exchange, they landed the 22year-old forward Ignas Brazdeikis.

At first, it was reported the Sixers intended to hold onto Brazdeikis after the deal went through. They stuck by their word as Brazdeikis joined the team roughly a week after the trade as the Sixers returned to Philly following a long road trip.

Brazdeikis was on the Sixers' bench for the last three games against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Memphis Grizzlies, and the Boston Celtics. He played in just one game on Sunday night. The veteran forward checked in for roughly eight minutes. During that time, he went 0-3 from the field and collected two rebounds.

Now that the Sixers have waived Brazdeikis, the team has a roster spot open and could look to get involved in the buyout market to fill the void.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.